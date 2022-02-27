Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

WATCH: Flames engulf abandoned Moss Point School building

A former school building in Moss Point is engulfed in flames tonight, and firefighters are still working to bring it under control.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A former Moss Point elementary school building was engulfed in flames Saturday night, and firefighters were working to bring it under control.

The call came in around 8:15pm. Officials said, at this point, there’s no way to know if anyone was inside or how the fire started. Urban exploration videos on YouTube show that as early as last September, the old school was open and anyone would be able to get inside multiple buildings on the property.

The shell of the former Orange Lake Elementary School has been empty for years. It’s located on Old Stage Road in a rural area, and there don’t appear to be any close structures threatened by the fire.

Orange Lake Elementary closed in 2011 as part of the Moss Point School District’s realignment plan. At that time, officials decided to consolidate the city’s elementary schools from six to four.

The former Orange Lake Elementary School has been empty for years. It's located on Old Stage Road in a rural area.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Person that reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor did not, search was called off
Four people were taken to the hospital Sunday after an accident involving a carnival float. It...
Float accident at North Bay Parade sends 4 to the hospital
For Reba McEntire’s trip to the Gulf Coast, the fourth time is the charm. Despite tickets...
Reba McEntire wows crowds in Biloxi after pandemic forces 2 years of rescheduling

Latest News

The North Bay Area Mardi Gras Association parade featured 65 units and drew hundreds along the...
North Bay Area parade heats up Carnival spirit even on a wet, chilly day
A kid was on a golf cart throwing beads at the Second Street Social Club Mardi Gras Parade
Second Street Social Club brings a new parade to Gulfport
The celebration started in downtown Gulfport and made its way along Second Street to Centennial...
Second Street Social Club brings a new parade to Gulfport
College baseball is heading to MGM Park and the Biloxi Shuckers are gearing back up to hit the...
Garrett Greene on The Shuckers and college baseball's return to MGM Park
State lawmakers are working to make sure your voice is being heard by fixing the broken...
Sec. of State Michael Watson on reforming Mississippi's initiative process