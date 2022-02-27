WATCH: Flames engulf abandoned Moss Point School building

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A former Moss Point elementary school building was engulfed in flames Saturday night, and firefighters were working to bring it under control.

The call came in around 8:15pm. Officials said, at this point, there’s no way to know if anyone was inside or how the fire started. Urban exploration videos on YouTube show that as early as last September, the old school was open and anyone would be able to get inside multiple buildings on the property.

The shell of the former Orange Lake Elementary School has been empty for years. It’s located on Old Stage Road in a rural area, and there don’t appear to be any close structures threatened by the fire.

Orange Lake Elementary closed in 2011 as part of the Moss Point School District’s realignment plan. At that time, officials decided to consolidate the city’s elementary schools from six to four.

The former Orange Lake Elementary School has been empty for years. It's located on Old Stage Road in a rural area.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.