Float accident at North Bay Parade sends 4 to the hospital

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Four people were taken to the hospital Sunday after an accident involving a carnival float. It happened around noon just before the North Bay Parade in the St. Martin/D’Iberville area.

Luckily, the injuries weren’t life-threatening, but few other details were available.

Those hurt were on board the float when the accident happened. Authorities on the scene on Lemoyne Boulevard in St. Martin said the problem happened when the truck pulling the float on the way to the parade got unhitched, and the units separated.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.