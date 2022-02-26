Black History Month
WATCH: 2022 Jackson County Carnival Association’s Parade

The Jackson County Carnival Association parade rolls through Pascagoula. WLOX’s Josh Jackson and Bill Snyder are here to guide you through the whole show.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Carnival Association parade rolled through Pascagoula Saturday afternoon. This year’s route was altered just a bit because of construction on Ingalls Avenue, but the good times were just the same as always.

This year’s Parade Marshal was Brenda Kitchens, and Grand Marshal was Bruce Lynd, Jr. They joined WLOX’s Josh Jackson and Bill Snyder for a toast to kick off the parade, and WLOX’s live coverage. If you missed it, you can see the entire parade below:

As the Jackson County Carnival Association parade rolls through Pascagoula, WLOX’s Josh Jackson and Bill Snyder are here to guide you through the whole show.

