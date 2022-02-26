Chilly tonight. Nice weather expected this week.

While we had a rainy start to Sunday, we’re going to stay dry tonight. Some cloud cover will linger, and it will become chilly. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s by early Monday morning.

Clouds will clear out by Monday morning, and we’re going to see more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Mardi Gras will be gorgeous this year! There will be plenty of sunshine, and we’ll warm up into the upper 60s. We’ll warm up into the low to mid 70s Wednesday through Friday with plenty of sunshine. The humidity will stay low through the week.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.