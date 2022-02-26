Black History Month
Roots, Rhythm & Arts Festival gets the party started in Downtown Gulfport

Before the Krewe of Gemini Parade rolled through Gulfport, the community was already celebrating during the city’s first-ever Roots, Rhythm and Arts Festival.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST
The event was jampacked with live music, art vendors, and food trucks. Singers, dancers, painters, sculptors and more showcased their work along 27th Street. The Mardi Gras parade even rolled right through the middle of it.

Ocean Springs residents Tressie Fellman and Orla Foy were among the first to arrive as gates opened at 10 a.m.

“All the local vendors, local art, great music we hear that’s going on, and it’s on route to the parade, so what better place to be,” Fellman said. “We’re super excited to be back after COVID and everything.”

Organizer Mandy Anderson said their efforts were aimed at supporting the local community following the pandemic.

“You know, the artists have really struggled in the past year, so this is a way to kind of help give back to them,” Anderson said. “There’s already more people here than I thought would be here.”

On display at the ‘Cat’s Décor and More’ booth were handmade items crafted with love from the whole Thornton family.

“Chris does the artwork. I do the bottles. Our 18-year-old does the macramé hummingbird feeders. And then, our 16-year-old does wire art, and our 13-year-old does paracord bracelets,” Kim Thornton said.

Vendor coordinator Jenny Creel also sold tie-dye products from her own booth.

“It’s a culture thing. I think it’s fantastic for the community,” she said.

The festival had a little something for everyone for 12 full hours - 10am to 10pm.

