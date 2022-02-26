Ocean Springs Night Parade lights up downtown

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Ocean Springs was full of life Friday night for the Ocean Springs Carnival Association’s Night Parade.

Friends and families lined the streets catching beads, dancing, and making the best of a chilly but colorful night.

It’s the krewe’s 13th annual parade, and the theme for 2022 was “Arabian Nights: A Whole New World.”

2022′s King Ocean VII Auggie Luthjens and Queen Springs VII Becky Stanaway received the key to the city before leading the festivities. This year’s Grand Marshal was Kenny Williams, who is the owner of Mosaic Restaurant & Bar in Ocean Springs.

Our beautiful Queen Springs VII Becky Stanaway & King Ocean VII Auggie Luthjens received the key to city! 🔑 . . . #oceansprings #osnightparade #osca #oscarnival #mardigras Posted by Ocean Springs Carnival Association on Friday, February 25, 2022

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.