Harrah’s donates over $22,000 to Humane Society of South Mississippi

Harrah's Gulf Coast gave the nonprofit more than $22,000. The money was raised with the help of guests who donated change.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Humane Society of South Mississippi received a generous donation on Friday.

Harrah’s Gulf Coast gave the nonprofit more than $22,000. The money was raised with the help of guests who donated change.

The society was designated as a no-kill shelter last year.

CEO Laurie West said the money will go a long way toward giving animals the care they need.

“We reached that status, which is a 90% save rate, but it is difficult to maintain that status, so the support and the generosity from companies like Harrah’s help us stay at that no-kill status,” she said.

The shelter recently took in six pregnant dogs.

West said they will all be up for adoption soon

