Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman attacked with hammer in NYC subway station

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers. (Courtesy: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities in New York are investigating a brutal attack on a woman at a subway station.

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers.

The New York Police Department shared a photo of the person they believe was behind Thursday’s attack.

They say 57-year-old Nina Rothschild was hit in the head with a hammer several times and robbed.

Rothschild is a scientist for the New York City Department of Health.

This happened 15 minutes after she left work.

Her brother says Rothschild had to have part of her skull replaced with wire mesh.

New York’s mayor called the crime “horrific.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Person that reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor did not, search was called off
Orange Lake Elementary School in Moss Point has been empty for years after closing in 2011.
WATCH: Flames engulf abandoned Moss Point School building
Four people were taken to the hospital Sunday after an accident involving a carnival float. It...
Float accident at North Bay Parade sends 4 to the hospital
For Reba McEntire’s trip to the Gulf Coast, the fourth time is the charm. Despite tickets...
Reba McEntire wows crowds in Biloxi after pandemic forces 2 years of rescheduling

Latest News

Lee Jung-Jae reacts in the audience as he is announced the winner for the award for outstanding...
‘CODA’ takes top honors at SAG Awards, Will Smith wins
The North Bay Area Mardi Gras Association parade featured 65 units and drew hundreds along the...
North Bay Area parade heats up Carnival spirit even on a wet, chilly day
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Capitol ditches mask requirement ahead of State of the Union
A kid was on a golf cart throwing beads at the Second Street Social Club Mardi Gras Parade
Second Street Social Club brings a new parade to Gulfport