Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

$1 million in COVID tests stolen in California, suspect at large

Police are searching for a man wanted for stealing $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests. (SOURCE: KCAL, KCBS, SANTA ANA POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Michelle Gile
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Police in California are searching for the person who stole $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests.

They believe it was a manager at the warehouse where the tests were being stored.

Detectives in Santa Ana say 33-year-old Carlitos Peralta diverted shipments of valuable COVID tests to his home at the peak of the omicron surge.

“It is our understanding it’s about at least a million dollars worth of COVID tests,” Santa Ana Police Sgt. Maria Lopez said.

He has since disappeared, and the tests are also gone.

“Beginning Dec. 30 up until Feb. 7, he was essentially going into some of their databases at work and routing some of the COVID tests to his home,” Lopez said.

Officials say Peralta got access because he was the COVID clinic warehouse manager in Santa Ana.

The nationally known company ships COVID-19 tests to popup testing sites, clinics and schools.

According to detectives, 100 separate shipments of the highly sought after tests arrived at Peralta’s Santa Ana house from multiple COVID clinic warehouses.

“And if we kind of backtrack Dec. 30 through Feb. 7, that was kind of the time where people were looking for tests, so it seems like it was at a time where it was in high demand, absolutely,” Lopez said.

An employee at the Santa Ana warehouse had no comment.

Police are hoping someone can tip them off to the whereabouts of Peralta and the tests.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Person that reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor did not, search was called off
Orange Lake Elementary School in Moss Point has been empty for years after closing in 2011.
WATCH: Flames engulf abandoned Moss Point School building
Four people were taken to the hospital Sunday after an accident involving a carnival float. It...
Float accident at North Bay Parade sends 4 to the hospital
For Reba McEntire’s trip to the Gulf Coast, the fourth time is the charm. Despite tickets...
Reba McEntire wows crowds in Biloxi after pandemic forces 2 years of rescheduling

Latest News

Lee Jung-Jae reacts in the audience as he is announced the winner for the award for outstanding...
‘CODA’ takes top honors at SAG Awards, Will Smith wins
The North Bay Area Mardi Gras Association parade featured 65 units and drew hundreds along the...
North Bay Area parade heats up Carnival spirit even on a wet, chilly day
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Capitol ditches mask requirement ahead of State of the Union
A kid was on a golf cart throwing beads at the Second Street Social Club Mardi Gras Parade
Second Street Social Club brings a new parade to Gulfport