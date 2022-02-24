Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

WATCH: Drawbridge raises with car still on it

A driver in South Florida is lucky to be alive after a drawbridge raised with his car still on it. (Source: WPBF/Palm Beach County)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A driver in South Florida is lucky to be alive after a drawbridge raised with his car still on it.

The incident happened in October near Palm Beach, but recently released video shows how the scary moment played out.

The car stalled while on the drawbridge, but the operator raised the bridge before it was cleared. The driver can be seen trying to exit the vehicle and it begins to tip. Ultimately, the car slid down to safety, and the driver was unharmed.

Local authorities have launched an investigation. The bridge operator has been fired.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Longtime grocery store owner Jerry Lee died Feb. 21 at the age of 88. Lee owned multiple stores...
Remembering Jerry Lee: Longtime grocery store owner leaves legacy of love, generosity spanning decades
Residents and property owners showed up Tuesday night at the Gulfport City Council meeting,...
Short-term rental owners express concerns over Gulfport’s proposed ordinance
Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
Emma Savoie, 6, was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Our Lady of Lourdes and later...
6-year-old girl struck, killed by truck in Our Lady of Lourdes parking lot

Latest News

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe ‘shattered’
More than 1,000 people have been detained in anti-war protests in Russia.
Hundreds arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack
People gather in NYC's Times Square to protest Russian invasion of Ukraine.(Source: WABC, CNN)
Rally for Ukraine in NYC Times Square
The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday,...
Markets whipsaw after Ukraine attack; stocks swing to gain
The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another...
Fewest Americans collecting unemployment aid since 1970