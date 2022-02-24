Thursday’s Forecast

Foggy again this morning! Expect these conditions to continue through 10 AM. Near-record warmth continues today with highs again reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s across South Mississippi. A cold front coming tomorrow will cool us off for Friday into the weekend. There may be a few rain showers at times as the front moves through our region tonight into tomorrow morning. Will the wet weather come to an end before Friday’s night parade rolls in Ocean Springs? Right now it looks like, thankfully, that should be the case. Staying dry for Saturday’s parades. Chance of light rain showers on Sunday. Then dry again for Lundi Gras Monday and Fat Tuesday.

