Students prepare for musical performance in new multi-million dollar Performing Arts Center

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A tale as old as time is being performed by students of the Pascagoula-Gautier School District’s choral department to share the magic of fairy tales.

Wednesday was the last day of dress rehearsals before showcasing months’ worth of practice to the public.

Nicole Soto is cast as Belle and said trying to balance rehearsal with homework gets overwhelming, but she’s ready for the challenge.

“Rehearsals are really hard because you have to be there and stay late like at 8 or 9. It’s really putting pressure on us, but we got it,” Soto said.

Officials said musicals take a village to run. In fact, the musical has a cast of 45 people and a stage crew of 12.

Choral director Cherie Bowe said the cast is ready to captivate the audience in new costumes while being in a new building.

The Broadway musical will be the first performance in the brand new $15 million Performing Arts Center.

In the past, students would have to use Singing River Auditorium in Gautier for performances.

William Lewis plays Beast and explained ownership of an auditorium and stage brings the actor confidence and enhances the overall experience.

“I believe the ability to be on a stage-stage and be able to encapsulate the room and not just an auditorium. It really the dynamics and it changes the performances,” Lewis said.

Along with a concession stand, dressing rooms, and production booths, the center allows students to perform with advanced technology.

“In this production, we have the scenic projections. It really enables us not to have to build a full set, we just have different pieces. The projections are just beautiful, and we are so excited. We have so many components that we didn’t have before,” Bowe said.

The department said shows are Thursday through Saturday starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.