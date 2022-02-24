Black History Month
South Mississippi residents already feeling the pinch of higher gas prices

According to AAA, Mississippi's average price per gallon is $3.20. Residents and business owners fear prices will become much steeper.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gas prices are continuing to rise, and both consumers and business owners are getting worried about the long term.

According to AAA, Mississippi’s highest record average price was $3.96 in 2008. Right now, the current average for regular is $3.20. Experts expect those numbers to go up five to 15 cents per gallon over the next couple of weeks as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to unfold.

READ MORE: Here’s how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could impact gas prices in the U.S.

Inside Fayard’s on Canal Road in Gulfport, retail sales were moving along nicely Friday. But if the gas prices continue to climb, there could be a problem.

“I’m sure the more people pay for gas, the less they’re going to buy inside; the less they’re going to go to restaurants; and the less they’re going to go everywhere,” said owner Keith Fayard.

“I do stay home more often,” driver Joannie Wannage said. “My car... I normally put like $20 in it,” she said. “Now, it’s $30. Same with my husband with his big truck. It took like $60. Now, it takes near $80.”

The price increase has caused Frankie Macfie to be a little more efficient.

“I’m reconsidering every trip I make to make sure I can knock out everything in one trip,” Macfie said.

And the domino effect from the Russian invasion of Ukraine already has her taking action.

“That’s actually why I’m filling up right now,” Macfie said. “I had about like a quarter of a tank and I was like, I might as well fill up in case things get a little crazy.”

Anthony Bell is taking a different tack. He said he’d rather spend money to save money by buying ethanol-free gas at Cooper’s Bayou View Service Station in Gulfport.

“Yeah, I’ve always bought my gas here,” Bell said. “I like the non-ethanol. You pay a little more for it, but you get a little bit better gas mileage.”

Fayard worries history is repeating itself from the energy crisis of the 1970s.

“I remember the gas lines and I remember the high prices and I remember everything like that. We’re about at that level right now,” Fayard said. “The way it’s going, it probably could go to $4 a gallon down here with no problem. And that’s going to be catastrophic. A lot of people can’t afford that.”

