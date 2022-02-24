Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Senate passes income tax bill

(Pexels)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Republican-led Mississippi Senate has passed a bill that would cut hundreds of millions of dollars in state revenue by phasing out part of the income tax and reducing the sales tax on groceries.

The vote Wednesday was 40-11.

The vote sets up a showdown in coming weeks with the House, which is also controlled by Republicans and passed a more extensive tax cut proposal last month.

Mississippi has long been one of the poorest states in the nation.

Discussion of tax reductions is happening as the state has enjoyed larger-than-expected tax collections the past several months, driven partly by federal spending during the pandemic.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Longtime grocery store owner Jerry Lee died Feb. 21 at the age of 88. Lee owned multiple stores...
Remembering Jerry Lee: Longtime grocery store owner leaves legacy of love, generosity spanning decades
Residents and property owners showed up Tuesday night at the Gulfport City Council meeting,...
Short-term rental owners express concerns over Gulfport’s proposed ordinance
Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
‘Please think about my son’: Mother cries for peace after child killed in McComb park
‘Please think about my son’: Mother cries for peace after child killed in McComb park

Latest News

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School
Student struck by vehicle in school parking lot has died, Slidell police say
Foggy start to a springlike day. Maybe some showers tonight into Friday AM with a cold front....
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Weather Forecast
Foggy start to Thursday with only a slight chance for rain today. Better rain chance tomorrow...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Michael Wilson
Over 12 MDOC officers under investigation after inmate escape