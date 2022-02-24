Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Moderna testing new COVID-19 booster targeting omicron

The booster combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.
The booster combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Moderna is testing a new kind of COVID-19 booster.

It is a bivalent booster that combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.

The company says there could be data for the booster sometime in March.

Pfizer has also been working on an omicron-specific vaccine and a bivalent vaccine, though FDA officials say it’s unclear whether an omicron-specific vaccine will be necessary.

Daily COVID-19 cases have dropped 90% in the U.S. since mid-January, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Longtime grocery store owner Jerry Lee died Feb. 21 at the age of 88. Lee owned multiple stores...
Remembering Jerry Lee: Longtime grocery store owner leaves legacy of love, generosity spanning decades
Residents and property owners showed up Tuesday night at the Gulfport City Council meeting,...
Short-term rental owners express concerns over Gulfport’s proposed ordinance
Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
Emma Savoie, 6, was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Our Lady of Lourdes and later...
6-year-old girl struck, killed by truck in Our Lady of Lourdes parking lot

Latest News

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe ‘shattered’
More than 1,000 people have been detained in anti-war protests in Russia.
Hundreds arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack
People gather in NYC's Times Square to protest Russian invasion of Ukraine.(Source: WABC, CNN)
Rally for Ukraine in NYC Times Square
The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday,...
Markets whipsaw after Ukraine attack; stocks swing to gain
The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another...
Fewest Americans collecting unemployment aid since 1970