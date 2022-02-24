Fights increasing at youth sporting events

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “You’ve got too many eyes and too many people watching you,” said Jackson County Constable Calvin Hutchins. “We have to control our behavior.”

Jackson County Constable Calvin Hutchins has seen a lot in his nearly 30 years of law enforcement. One thing he said he doesn’t have much tolerance for is unruly behavior at youth sporting events.

“Examine yourself, and if you can’t control your temper, it’s probably best for you to stay at home that night,” Hutchins said.

Earlier this month, video surfaced of a fight during a basketball game between Vancleave High School and Pearl River Central involving players and fans.

More recently, a fight broke out at a youth league hoops contest in Moss Point. In the video, you can see small children get involved while adults are brawling.

“As I watched some of the video, the children were not engaged in the fight until they saw their parents engage in the fights,” Hutchins said. “That made them respond. That isn’t right, but at the end of the day a child is going to do whatever they see their parents do.”

Hutchins said it begins with the parents showing a good example, but the onus is on the officials. He said they’re trained to deescalate those situations and they can remove anyone they feel is a threat.

“Once those officials identify that there may be a potential problem from a spectator, that official has to take total control of that situation,” Hutchins said. “Even if that involves us as law enforcement to escort the spectator.”

The veteran officer said these fights usually start from the use of profanity, intensifying situations, and ultimately leading to arrests.

“Govern our words, govern what we say,” he said. “Again, we are there as adults. We need to make sure we are doing things pleasantly and peacefully in the sight of our young people.”

