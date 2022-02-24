Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Dave Grohl reveals he has hearing loss, has been ‘reading lips for 20 years’

Dave Grohl recalls his time with Nirvana at Adobe MAX on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Los Angeles.
Dave Grohl recalls his time with Nirvana at Adobe MAX on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/AP Images for Adobe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl says his years as a rock musician have taken a toll on his hearing.

On the Howard Stern Show last week, Grohl revealed he can hear the music on stage and in the studio, but if he’s sitting next to someone in a crowded restaurant, he can’t understand a single word they say.

He said wearing masks during the pandemic has also made it difficult for him to understand people because he’s been “reading lips for about 20 years.”

Grohl said he hasn’t gotten his hearing checked in a while, but he believes he knows what the diagnosis will be: hearing damage and tinnitus. He said his tinnitus is worse in his left ear.

In September, he told BBC he’s had tinnitus – or ringing in the ears – for the last 30 years.

Grohl was the drummer for the iconic grunge band Nirvana before forming Foo Fighters.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
Handcuffs
Fugitive wanted out of Virginia captured in Gulfport
(L-R) Thompson, Reed, Jackson, and Cameron
4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old boy
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves to Saints fans during training camp at the Ochsner...
After applying for Saints head coaching job, young fan gets surprise from Gayle Benson
The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps

Latest News

A person walks past a temporary barricade and police car in the downtown core near the...
Trudeau revokes emergency powers after Canada blockades end
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Rebels ask Russia for help in potential prelude to war
The iconic Gulfport restaurant has been opened for about two weeks, but an official grand...
The Palace Grill sizzling once again in Gulfport
Loaves and Fishes at Back Bay Mission is now feeding about 250 people each day over three...
Loaves and Fishes sees success at new location in Biloxi
The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into...
Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned