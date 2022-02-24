Black History Month
Creek in Magee mysteriously turns red

The creek in Magee with red water
The creek in Magee with red water(MageeNews.com)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A creek in Magee is strangely flowing with red liquid.

Goodwater Creek, which runs in front of Walmart, has turned red, with clogged manhole blamed as the culprit, as reported by MageeNews.com.

The discoloration is from grease that has caused a backup in the city’s sewer system, and flows outside of the city limits.

City officials went to the creek Thursday morning to investigate the issue. Meanwhile, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has been called in to investigate.

