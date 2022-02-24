Couple donates single-largest donation to Center Stage in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A little air time and some generous donors have yielded a big windfall for Center Stage Theater in Biloxi.

A WLOX News story on Center Stage current administrative director Nicole Bradley and her Perla Bradley motivated a couple to do something out of the kindness of their heart. The couple was so moved by that story that they decided to donate to Center Stage in the name of Pearl Bradley. It was one of the single-largest donations the theater has ever received.

Perla Bradley was the original administrative assistant at the theater. Nearly 22 years since her death, her daughter, Nicole Bradley is filling that same role with the same dedication.

Nicole Bradley has taken over the role of administrative director of Center Stage theater, a role her mother, Perla Bradley, had before her death almost 22 years ago. (wlox)

The story struck a chord with a couple on the Coast who knew the family years ago. As a result, they donated $15,000 to Center Stage in Perla’s name.

Officials say it will help address a lot of issues.

“That money we can use for pretty much things to keep this theater going,” said David Delk, Center Stage Board of Directors. “Because, as you know, COVID and, of course, the arts don’t get too much funding. So, that $15,000 will take care of bills, will take care of publicity, will take care of an air conditioner that goes out. It’s simply just wonderful that we got these funds and somebody who loves this theater enough and Nicole, that they donated that money to us.”

The couple that donated the $15,000 prefers to be anonymous.

