Dense morning fog. Springlike warmth. Cold front Friday.

Watch out for dense fog this morning. It's worse than yesterday for many of us. Springlike warmth continues until Friday's front cools us off.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Is it February or March? If you look at the thermometer today, you would disagree with the calendar. Record high today is 78 and we’re forecasting 76. So, we’ll be pretty close! Even foggier this morning so be careful on your morning drive. Only a slight chance for showers today and any rain that happens will mostly be light. A cold front is still on track for Friday. But, temps look less cool for Friday thru Saturday night so numbers were adjusted upwards by a few degrees. Still looks mostly dry for Friday night’s parades. Completely dry for Saturday’s parades. And raindrops still possible for Sunday’s parades. Thankfully dry again for Lundi Gras Monday and Fat Tuesday.

