WCU celebrates 100 percent pass rate for nursing students on national exams

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The William Carey University School of Nursing announced some impressive news.

All of its 2021 nursing graduates on the Hattiesburg and Tradition campuses passed the NCLEX, or the National Council Licensure Examination.

Each student also passed on the first attempt.

It’s the only bachelor’s program in the state to achieve a 100 percent pass rate.

Graduates are required to pass that exam in order to practice.

“Our Board scores are always good, and we’ve hit 100 percent several times before, but those were always pre-COVID,” said Janet Williams, associate vice president for health professions at William Carey University. “(The nurses) went through a lot of adversity and a lot of issues to try to get here and get this done.”

“It’s amazing that they all passed their Boards and it looks amazing for the school,” said Katlyn Proctor, a nursing student from Lucedale. “I want to keep the record going for sure and I’m hoping we all can.”

“They set a high standard and we want to keep that standard really high like that,” said Mya LeFlore, another nursing student from Meridian. “That was a great accomplishment for the school and for the students and it shows how great our program is.”

Nearly 100 students graduated from the WCU nursing program last year.

The student testing results were released in a yearly report by the Mississippi Board of Nursing. It was based on data from the NCLEX.

