Warm and muggy today. More fog possible tonight.

It’s another spring-like day! We’ll be in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, and the humidity will remain high. Isolated showers are possible, but many of us will stay dry today. Fog will likely develop again tonight, and it may become dense. It’ll be warm and humid. Temperatures will only drop into the mid 60s.

Another warm and muggy day is expected for Thursday. We’ll be right back into the mid to upper 70s with a few showers possible. A cold front will approach us by Friday morning, giving us a few showers. It will turn a little cooler behind the front. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Friday. Saturday is looking dry and cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday will bring a few showers in the morning, but the afternoon looks drier. It will be a little cooler with highs in the low 60s. Monday looks really nice, but cool with highs in the low 60s. Mardi Gras is going to be gorgeous this year with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

