Student struck by vehicle in school parking lot has died, Slidell police say

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - 6-year-old student Emma Savoie has died after being struck by a truck in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School parking lot Wednesday evening (Feb. 23), according to Slidell police.

The incident happened during dismissal time when a group of students were attempting to cross the parking lot. A school staff member, who was assigned to direct vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the parking lot, was controlling traffic at the time of the incident.

First responders arrived at Our Lady Lourdes of Catholic School on Westchester Place Wednesday evening after receiving calls about the incident.

Emma was transported to Slidell Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say that there is no indication that the driver of the truck was speeding or driving carelessly. The incident was classified as a tragic accident.

“The loss of a child is unimaginable. My thoughts and prayers are with the family, the school, the first responders, and the entire Slidell community. This kind of tragedy affects us all,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said.

