Student from Mississippi killed after being hit by car on UMass campus

A archive photo of UMass Amherst
A archive photo of UMass Amherst(WITN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMHERST, Mass. (WLBT) - A Mississippi native in school in Massachusetts was killed on campus Wednesday.

Elena Lucore, 19, was killed when she was hit by a vehicle, Western Mass News reports.

Lucore was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

UMass officials say she was a business major at the university.

Officials say the driver of the car, a 21-year-old UMass student, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The driver reportedly told police that he was going home after being at the library and reports also indicate that it was raining at the time of the incident.

