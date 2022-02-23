Short-term rental owners express concerns over Gulfport’s proposed ordinance

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The residents of Gulfport went home satisfied after voicing their concerns at the city’s special meeting Tuesday night.

City leaders discussed possible regulations for short-term rental properties, while managers expressed their concerns with them.

Those who requested to speak had three minutes to state their case in the packed room with concerned business owners.

Lillian Cane, like many others, explained to the council that she was confused with the overall objective of the potential ordinance.

“What’s the overall goal? Is it to create revenue for the city by getting into the short-term market? Is it to preserve housing stock in neighborhoods to make sure they all stay single-family homes? I’m just confused about the general idea of where this is coming from,” Cane said.

Valencia and Oscar Daniels have been in the game for more than seven years and own seven short-term rental properties.

The couple doesn’t agree with some content of the possible ordinance and said the overall ordinance caught them by surprise.

“My major concern is the council making a rash, sudden decision on it and impacting all of the owners in a drastic way. I hope they take a good look and make the right decision that will help us all,” Daniels said.

Most who attended the meeting were extremely concerned about the process of obtaining a Short-Term Rental Permit issued by the City of Gulfport, by and through the Department of Urban Development.

Cane compared the $200 permit fee and $100 renewal fee to other cities to point out the gap.

“Where did you drive the permit cost from? It’s extremely high compared to other cities. Las Angeles $89, Denver $25, D.C. $52,” Cane said.

All eyes were focused on owners and managers as they spoke from the heart.

Mayor Billy Hewes said the city is still learning, which is why it’s open-minded to hearing multiple perspectives.

“It’s an overall good business. People come and spend money in the economy. With this industry, we have to determine that we’ve got some uniformity, we’ve got some consistency across different markets. We’re trying to learn quite frankly what’s working, what’s not working, what we could do better,” Hewes said. “This is the third public forum we’ve had on short-term rentals over the last two years, so we’re not trying to rush anything, but we feel like we’re about to get to a point with density with many folks coming in.”

The planning commission will make necessary changes to the ordinance, then it will place it back on the council’s agenda for consideration. Officials said it could be months before a final decision is made.

