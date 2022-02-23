Schools react to new Executive Orders regarding military student support

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Military families across the Coast will soon have another source of support with new programs Gov. Tate Reeves unveiled Monday.

About 20 families within the Gulfport High School community will be impacted by the state’s new initiatives.

“I’m so excited that the governor sees a need,” counselor Cecilia Zahedi told WLOX. “I do think it’s a great idea to make sure that schools realize the pressures that are put on military students.”

One of the executive orders establishes the Military Star Schools program.

Educators may apply to join if they meet certain criteria like designating a military ambassador, providing online resources for military students, implementing a peer-to-peer transitional program and offering special staff training.

Biloxi Schools Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux said he and his team will be applying for a Military Star designation right away.

“We’ve got a lot of those things in place already, so it should be a very easy application process for us,” he said.

About 900 military children are currently enrolled within the Biloxi School District.

“It is a high number. We transition out several hundred students annually, transition them in and out with our military families. So, you know, it’s a constant revolving door,” Boudreaux said.

Both school officials hope the new rules in writing will further enhance their existing efforts.

“I do feel that we are already doing all of the things that students need, but if there’s some other support that we can add to what we’re currently doing and talk to our military families to see if we’re missing something somewhere, I think that bringing this to the forefront is just better for all the students involved,” Zahedi said.

The other executive order announced Monday establishes the Mississippi Defense Communities Development Council, a board made up of lawmakers and representatives from military bases statewide.

It will include representatives from the Stennis Space Center, the Seabees Navy base and Keesler Air Force Base.

