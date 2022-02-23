Pups with your pepperoni: Gulfport pizza shop to hand out flyers featuring pets up for adoption

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport institution is doing its part to help find forever homes for local pets.

Beginning Feb. 24, Brooklyn Pizzeria will start putting flyers on pizza boxes and inside to-go bags of animals needing to be adopted from the Humane Society of South Mississippi.

HSSM is initially featuring the four dogs who have been at the shelter the longest.

Anyone who adopts one of the shelter dogs featured on the flyers will receive a $25 gift certificate from Brooklyn Pizzeria.

The pizza shop said they got the idea after a friend shared an article about a New York pizza shop having a lot of success with a similar campaign.

If you would like to contact the Adoption Department, you can email the HSSM at adoptions@hssm.org. For a listing of pets eligible for adoption, CLICK HERE.

