Police report: Cleveland teacher’s sex videos sent to hundreds of students

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple sex videos allegedly involving a Cleveland school teacher and her boyfriend were reportedly sent out electronically to hundreds of students.

According to information obtained from police by 19 News, officers took a report on Feb. 15 for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles because several sex videos involving the teacher were sent to out to students.

While investigating, detectives were able to contact the Cleveland Metropolitan School District teacher who was allegedly in the videos.

The teacher told police that there were rumors that up to five videos were was shared, but she did not send them out from her personal cell phone.

Investigators believe that a student took the teacher’s unlocked phone earlier in February and used “AirDrop” to send the videos to other devices in the area.

“We don’t comment on personnel matters. We can, however, confirm that a teacher has been removed from Ginn Academy and is not working with students pending the outcome of an investigation.”

The Ginn Academy is the CMSD’s “first and only all-male public high school in Ohio.”

Police said it’s believed that over 200 students with iPhones received the videos.

The teacher has since been removed from the school for “security reasons,” according to the Cleveland police report.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have not been any criminal charges filed against the teacher in either Cleveland or Cuyahoga County courts.

