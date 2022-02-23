‘Please think about my son’: Mother cries for peace after child killed in McComb park

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Balloons were released in McComb Tuesday in remembrance of 6-year-old Oterrious Marks who was gunned down in a park Sunday.

It followed a powerful and emotional message from Oterrious’ mother, Kyoukius Washington.

”The next time you want to go shoot somewhere up, the next time you got this sorry, useless, bulls*** beef, please, please think about my son,” she cried.

Otterious’ parents spoke at the Stop the Violence rally, as well as the mayor, who called on citizens to speak up and report crimes.

Members of the clergy prayed and pledged to do something about the senseless gun violence in and around the city.

Four teens have been arrested and charged with capital murder along with aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life.

According to police, the four accused in the deadly drive-by shooting were targeting someone else at the park. They believe it was gang related.

