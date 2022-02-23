Black History Month
The Palace Grill sizzling once again in Gulfport

The iconic Gulfport restaurant has been opened for about two weeks, but an official grand...
By Mike Lacy
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A year after closing its doors, the iconic Palace Grill in Gulfport is back in business.

It took a little longer than originally expected after the new owners purchased the building on Highway 49 soon after it closed in February 2021.

The restaurant had been around for 60 years before closing in February 2021. Owner Rik Dew has been serving customers for about two weeks now, having successfully negotiated all impasses to get the doors back open.

“Even though it was down six months - in between all the shut-offs and the purchase – it’s like I have to do this for myself and for the staff to show it could be done,” he said.

John Hodgens, who was and still is one of the restaurant’s most loyal customers, wasn’t sure he would see his favorite place to eat reopen.

“I had my doubts for a while, and I think they did too,” he said. “They went through a little process of trying to get it open. But, as you can see, it’s freshly painted, everything’s nice and new and I think they’re going to do a good job.

“The food is good and is getting better,” Hodgens added. “They’re incorporating a lot of the older meals that they used to have here. So, I’d say give them a few weeks and they’re going to be back really in business.”

Dew admitted this is a difficult time to reopen with skyrocketing food prices and supply chain issues.

“The price of products – especially meat and some of the other products – have definitely affected us,” he said. “We’re trying to do the best we can and still trying to provide the same quality food that’s always been here.

“I think you’ll see that the prices are still really fair and reasonable,” Dew added. “I don’t want to pass a lot of those on to consumers and as long as we have the support, we won’t have to do that.”

In the meantime, he likes what he’s seeing.

“So far, we’re making a lot of people happy,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Dew added that a grand opening celebration will be planned soon.

And he said that the Palace Grill will offer selections from the menu outside the door during the Krewe of Gemini Carnival Day Parade on Saturday.

