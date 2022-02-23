Ocean Springs and Vancleave take top spots in first-ever individual state wrestling tournament

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) -Over the weekend some coast wrestling teams brought home hardware for the first time.

The MHSAA has sanctioned wrestling for years but many schools don’t have teams with Ocean Springs the only one on the coast for more than a decade.

But now Vancleave, St. Martin, and East Central have added teams of their own.

Over the last few weeks both boys and girls have come home with state championship hardware for the first time.

This past weekend teams from around the state competed in the first-ever Individual State Tournament at the Mississippi School for the Blind.

As a team Ocean Springs took the top spot with 11 first place winners.

While Vancleave in it’s first year as a program took second place.

East Central and St. Martin placed well too.

Mississippi Wrestling Foundation Vice-President for the South and Vancleave head coach David Sutherland says the sport is only going to keep growing.

“Being a lover of the sport of wrestling, you can’t help but be enamored by how awesome it was to see those kids get out there and be successful,” said Sutherland.

“They love the fact that their hard work, they could directly se how that impacted their performance. So, I think that’ll help that and it’ll drive that mentality and it’ll help grow itself in that way.”

Ocean Springs coach Jay Snow says bringing home the top spot meant so much more to his team after their teammate Malik Mader passed away in December.

They say the wins will honor his memory forever.

Here are the complete list of winners by weight class (”G” denotes a girls division)

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Quinton Carroll of Vancleave High School

2nd Place - Jayden Hornkey of St. Martin High School

3rd Place - Sam Bishop of St. Andrew`s Episcopal School

4th Place - Easton Stark of North Pontotoc

5th Place - Cameron Blume of East Central High School

1st Place Match

Quinton Carroll (Vancleave High School) 27-8, 7th. over Jayden Hornkey (St. Martin High School) 1-1, Sr. (Fall 3:49)

3rd Place Match

Sam Bishop (St. Andrew`s Episcopal School) 2-1, 8th. over Easton Stark (North Pontotoc) 11-3, 7th. (Dec 8-2)

5th Place Match

Cameron Blume (East Central High School) 0-2, 7th. over () , . (Bye)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Garner Taylor of Ocean Springs High School

2nd Place - Eli Sheffield of North Pontotoc

3rd Place - Elijah Marble of East Central High School

4th Place - Colton Gilbert of Vancleave High School

5th Place - Alvin Buckley of Mississippi School for the Blind

1st Place Match

Garner Taylor (Ocean Springs High School) 5-0, 7th. over Eli Sheffield (North Pontotoc) 12-2, 8th. (Fall 0:38)

3rd Place Match

Elijah Marble (East Central High School) 2-1, 7th. over Colton Gilbert (Vancleave High School) 13-13, 7th. (Dec 10-4)

5th Place Match

Alvin Buckley (Mississippi School for the Blind) 0-2, . over () , . (Bye)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gabe Shanks of Ocean Springs High School

2nd Place - Justin Pierce of East Central High School

3rd Place - Chase Alspaugh of Vancleave High School

4th Place - Luke Hale of North Pontotoc

1st Place Match

Gabe Shanks (Ocean Springs High School) 10-2, So. over Justin Pierce (East Central High School) 1-1, Fr. (Fall 3:16)

3rd Place Match

Chase Alspaugh (Vancleave High School) 13-17, 8th. over Luke Hale (North Pontotoc) 10-4, 8th. (DQ)

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye)

G120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Alexis Brown of St. Martin High School

2nd Place - Gracie Newbill of East Central High School

3rd Place - Sara Lyon of East Central High School

4th Place - Angelika Holliman of Vancleave High School

1st Place Match

Alexis Brown (St. Martin High School) 2-0, So. over Gracie Newbill (East Central High School) 1-1, So. (Fall 3:21)

3rd Place Match

Sara Lyon (East Central High School) 1-1, Fr. over Angelika Holliman (Vancleave High School) 0-2, 8th. (Fall 0:13)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lucas Hall of Ocean Springs High School

2nd Place - Owen Newburger of St. Andrew`s Episcopal School

3rd Place - Garon Murley of Center Hill High School

4th Place - Logan Daugherty of Vancleave High School

5th Place - Chris Ross of St. Martin High School

6th Place - Samuel Jones of East Central High School

1st Place Match

Lucas Hall (Ocean Springs High School) 12-0, So. over Owen Newburger (St. Andrew`s Episcopal School) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 3:02)

3rd Place Match

Garon Murley (Center Hill High School) 13-5, So. over Logan Daugherty (Vancleave High School) 17-12, Fr. (Fall 3:27)

5th Place Match

Chris Ross (St. Martin High School) 2-2, Fr. over Samuel Jones (East Central High School) 1-3, 7th. (Fall 2:42)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gabe Beeman of Ocean Springs High School

2nd Place - Braxton Patricola of East Central High School

3rd Place - Cooper Warren of North Pontotoc

4th Place - James Jacobs of Vancleave High School

5th Place - Christian Steele of St. Martin High School

6th Place - Nicolas McCumber of St. Andrew`s Episcopal School

1st Place Match

Gabe Beeman (Ocean Springs High School) 12-0, So. over Braxton Patricola (East Central High School) 2-1, So. (Fall 0:56)

3rd Place Match

Cooper Warren (North Pontotoc) 11-2, 8th. over James Jacobs (Vancleave High School) 7-16, Fr. (Fall 0:41)

5th Place Match

Christian Steele (St. Martin High School) 1-2, Fr. over Nicolas McCumber (St. Andrew`s Episcopal School) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 4:49)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Blayne Patrick of Vancleave High School

2nd Place - Jared Barr of Ocean Springs High School

3rd Place - Reid Jones of South Pontotoc

4th Place - Johnathan Hopes of Center Hill High School

5th Place - Jose Ruiz of St. Martin High School

6th Place - Donovan Winfun of North Pontotoc

1st Place Match

Blayne Patrick (Vancleave High School) 23-9, So. over Jared Barr (Ocean Springs High School) 14-5, So. (Dec 6-5)

3rd Place Match

Reid Jones (South Pontotoc) 3-1, Fr. over Johnathan Hopes (Center Hill High School) 5-14, Fr. (Dec 11-10)

5th Place Match

Jose Ruiz (St. Martin High School) 1-2, So. over Donovan Winfun (North Pontotoc) 3-8, 8th. (For.)

G135

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Sydni Pruit of Ocean Springs High School

2nd Place - Kayleigh Savage of St. Martin High School

3rd Place - Meagan Guzman of East Central High School

1st Place Match

Sydni Pruit (Ocean Springs High School) 1-0, So. over Kayleigh Savage (St. Martin High School) 1-1, So. (Fall 5:41)

3rd Place Match

Meagan Guzman (East Central High School) 0-1, So. over () , . (Bye)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jarret Scott of Ocean Springs High School

2nd Place - Cole Daugherty of Vancleave High School

3rd Place - Landon Ward of North Pontotoc

4th Place - Xzavier Fisher of Center Hill High School

5th Place - Colby Cooley of East Central High School

1st Place Match

Jarret Scott (Ocean Springs High School) 14-1, Jr. over Cole Daugherty (Vancleave High School) 12-3, So. (Dec 2-1)

3rd Place Match

Landon Ward (North Pontotoc) 37-8, So. over Xzavier Fisher (Center Hill High School) 2-6, Sr. (Fall 0:31)

5th Place Match

Colby Cooley (East Central High School) 0-2, 7th. over () , . (Bye)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Steven Westberry of Ocean Springs High School

2nd Place - Seth DeParro of St. Martin High School

3rd Place - Austin Morgan of St. Andrew`s Episcopal School

4th Place - Mike Wilbanks of North Pontotoc

5th Place - Will Angle of South Pontotoc

6th Place - Ian Dempsey of Vancleave High School

1st Place Match

Steven Westberry (Ocean Springs High School) 5-4, Sr. over Seth DeParro (St. Martin High School) 2-1, Fr. (Fall 1:21)

3rd Place Match

Austin Morgan (St. Andrew`s Episcopal School) 2-1, Fr. over Mike Wilbanks (North Pontotoc) 8-5, So. (Fall 2:57)

5th Place Match

Will Angle (South Pontotoc) 1-2, So. over Ian Dempsey (Vancleave High School) 9-7, 8th. (Fall 1:27)

G152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lauren Hill of Ocean Springs High School

2nd Place - Shayleigh Furby of East Central High School

1st Place Match

Lauren Hill (Ocean Springs High School) 1-0, So. over Shayleigh Furby (East Central High School) 0-1, 7th. (Fall 1:15)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Spencer Westberry of Ocean Springs High School

2nd Place - Steven McDonald of East Central High School

3rd Place - Reid Patterson of South Pontotoc

4th Place - Dre Villareal of North Pontotoc

5th Place - Clayten Jacobs of Vancleave High School

6th Place - Banks Egger of St. Andrew`s Episcopal School

1st Place Match

Spencer Westberry (Ocean Springs High School) 13-2, Sr. over Steven McDonald (East Central High School) 2-1, So. (Fall 0:23)

3rd Place Match

Reid Patterson (South Pontotoc) 2-1, 8th. over Dre Villareal (North Pontotoc) 6-5, Fr. (Fall 3:41)

5th Place Match

Clayten Jacobs (Vancleave High School) 8-20, 8th. over Banks Egger (St. Andrew`s Episcopal School) 0-3, So. (For.)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Elijah Carwyle of North Pontotoc

2nd Place - Randall Wilson of Vancleave High School

3rd Place - Hunter Hilbun of East Central High School

4th Place - Collen Evans of St. Martin High School

5th Place - Dylan Micholl of Ocean Springs High School

6th Place - Kielon Jones of Center Hill High School

1st Place Match

Elijah Carwyle (North Pontotoc) 13-1, Jr. over Randall Wilson (Vancleave High School) 16-14, So. (Fall 1:38)

3rd Place Match

Hunter Hilbun (East Central High School) 3-1, So. over Collen Evans (St. Martin High School) 1-2, So. (Fall 3:00)

5th Place Match

Dylan Micholl (Ocean Springs High School) 2-2, Jr. over Kielon Jones (Center Hill High School) 4-5, Jr. (For.)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Leonardo Aron of Ocean Springs High School

2nd Place - Frank Stark of North Pontotoc

3rd Place - Barrett Dempsey of Center Hill High School

4th Place - Hunter Rainer of Vancleave High School

5th Place - Johnathan Steele of St. Martin High School

6th Place - Ethan Dickens of East Central High School

1st Place Match

Leonardo Aron (Ocean Springs High School) 14-3, Sr. over Frank Stark (North Pontotoc) 12-2, Jr. (Fall 1:11)

3rd Place Match

Barrett Dempsey (Center Hill High School) 7-9, Jr. over Hunter Rainer (Vancleave High School) 7-13, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:26 (20-5))

5th Place Match

Johnathan Steele (St. Martin High School) 2-2, Jr. over Ethan Dickens (East Central High School) 0-3, 7th. (Fall 0:08)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Trent Schlosberg of Ocean Springs High School

2nd Place - Nate Taylor of Center Hill High School

3rd Place - Malik Payton of St. Martin High School

4th Place - Kenny Waters of South Pontotoc

5th Place - Alexander Hardy of East Central High School

6th Place - Jordan Sherrod of Vancleave High School

1st Place Match

Trent Schlosberg (Ocean Springs High School) 16-3, So. over Nate Taylor (Center Hill High School) 12-3, Jr. (Dec 6-5)

3rd Place Match

Malik Payton (St. Martin High School) 3-1, . over Kenny Waters (South Pontotoc) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 2:08)

5th Place Match

Alexander Hardy (East Central High School) 2-2, So. over Jordan Sherrod (Vancleave High School) 18-16, 8th. (MD 16-7)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jimmy Harpole of South Pontotoc

2nd Place - Anthony King of Center Hill High School

3rd Place - Elijah Thompson of Ocean Springs High School

4th Place - Trenton McNeer of Vancleave High School

5th Place - Bryce Rainer of North Pontotoc

6th Place - Clintarious Shaw of Mississippi School for the Blind

1st Place Match

Jimmy Harpole (South Pontotoc) 3-0, Sr. over Anthony King (Center Hill High School) 5-13, Jr. (Fall 4:32)

3rd Place Match

Elijah Thompson (Ocean Springs High School) 16-5, Jr. over Trenton McNeer (Vancleave High School) 16-15, 8th. (Fall 3:58)

5th Place Match

Bryce Rainer (North Pontotoc) 8-6, So. over Clintarious Shaw (Mississippi School for the Blind) 0-3, . (For.)

G235

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Paige Kennedy of East Central High School

1st Place Match

Paige Kennedy (East Central High School) 0-0, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Bryan Heredia of North Pontotoc

2nd Place - Landon Fairbanks of Ocean Springs High School

3rd Place - Blayne Brawner of Center Hill High School

4th Place - Austin Shempert of South Pontotoc

5th Place - Aidan Reed of East Central High School

6th Place - BG Peterson of Vancleave High School

1st Place Match

Bryan Heredia (North Pontotoc) 13-1, Sr. over Landon Fairbanks (Ocean Springs High School) 14-4, So. (Fall 3:39)

3rd Place Match

Blayne Brawner (Center Hill High School) 13-4, So. over Austin Shempert (South Pontotoc) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 2:08)

5th Place Match

Aidan Reed (East Central High School) 1-2, Jr. over BG Peterson (Vancleave High School) 5-17, 8th. (Fall 1:28)

Team Scores

1. Ocean Springs

2. Vancleave

3. North Pontotoc

4. East Central

5. Center Hill

6. St. Martin

7. St. Andrew’s

8. Mississippi School for the Blind

