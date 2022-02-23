Ocean Springs and Vancleave take top spots in first-ever individual state wrestling tournament
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) -Over the weekend some coast wrestling teams brought home hardware for the first time.
The MHSAA has sanctioned wrestling for years but many schools don’t have teams with Ocean Springs the only one on the coast for more than a decade.
But now Vancleave, St. Martin, and East Central have added teams of their own.
Over the last few weeks both boys and girls have come home with state championship hardware for the first time.
This past weekend teams from around the state competed in the first-ever Individual State Tournament at the Mississippi School for the Blind.
As a team Ocean Springs took the top spot with 11 first place winners.
While Vancleave in it’s first year as a program took second place.
East Central and St. Martin placed well too.
Mississippi Wrestling Foundation Vice-President for the South and Vancleave head coach David Sutherland says the sport is only going to keep growing.
“Being a lover of the sport of wrestling, you can’t help but be enamored by how awesome it was to see those kids get out there and be successful,” said Sutherland.
“They love the fact that their hard work, they could directly se how that impacted their performance. So, I think that’ll help that and it’ll drive that mentality and it’ll help grow itself in that way.”
Ocean Springs coach Jay Snow says bringing home the top spot meant so much more to his team after their teammate Malik Mader passed away in December.
They say the wins will honor his memory forever.
Here are the complete list of winners by weight class (”G” denotes a girls division)
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Quinton Carroll of Vancleave High School
- 2nd Place - Jayden Hornkey of St. Martin High School
- 3rd Place - Sam Bishop of St. Andrew`s Episcopal School
- 4th Place - Easton Stark of North Pontotoc
- 5th Place - Cameron Blume of East Central High School
1st Place Match
- Quinton Carroll (Vancleave High School) 27-8, 7th. over Jayden Hornkey (St. Martin High School) 1-1, Sr. (Fall 3:49)
3rd Place Match
- Sam Bishop (St. Andrew`s Episcopal School) 2-1, 8th. over Easton Stark (North Pontotoc) 11-3, 7th. (Dec 8-2)
5th Place Match
- Cameron Blume (East Central High School) 0-2, 7th. over () , . (Bye)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Garner Taylor of Ocean Springs High School
- 2nd Place - Eli Sheffield of North Pontotoc
- 3rd Place - Elijah Marble of East Central High School
- 4th Place - Colton Gilbert of Vancleave High School
- 5th Place - Alvin Buckley of Mississippi School for the Blind
1st Place Match
- Garner Taylor (Ocean Springs High School) 5-0, 7th. over Eli Sheffield (North Pontotoc) 12-2, 8th. (Fall 0:38)
3rd Place Match
- Elijah Marble (East Central High School) 2-1, 7th. over Colton Gilbert (Vancleave High School) 13-13, 7th. (Dec 10-4)
5th Place Match
- Alvin Buckley (Mississippi School for the Blind) 0-2, . over () , . (Bye)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gabe Shanks of Ocean Springs High School
- 2nd Place - Justin Pierce of East Central High School
- 3rd Place - Chase Alspaugh of Vancleave High School
- 4th Place - Luke Hale of North Pontotoc
1st Place Match
- Gabe Shanks (Ocean Springs High School) 10-2, So. over Justin Pierce (East Central High School) 1-1, Fr. (Fall 3:16)
3rd Place Match
- Chase Alspaugh (Vancleave High School) 13-17, 8th. over Luke Hale (North Pontotoc) 10-4, 8th. (DQ)
5th Place Match
- () , . over () , . (Bye)
G120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Alexis Brown of St. Martin High School
- 2nd Place - Gracie Newbill of East Central High School
- 3rd Place - Sara Lyon of East Central High School
- 4th Place - Angelika Holliman of Vancleave High School
1st Place Match
- Alexis Brown (St. Martin High School) 2-0, So. over Gracie Newbill (East Central High School) 1-1, So. (Fall 3:21)
3rd Place Match
- Sara Lyon (East Central High School) 1-1, Fr. over Angelika Holliman (Vancleave High School) 0-2, 8th. (Fall 0:13)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lucas Hall of Ocean Springs High School
- 2nd Place - Owen Newburger of St. Andrew`s Episcopal School
- 3rd Place - Garon Murley of Center Hill High School
- 4th Place - Logan Daugherty of Vancleave High School
- 5th Place - Chris Ross of St. Martin High School
- 6th Place - Samuel Jones of East Central High School
1st Place Match
- Lucas Hall (Ocean Springs High School) 12-0, So. over Owen Newburger (St. Andrew`s Episcopal School) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 3:02)
3rd Place Match
- Garon Murley (Center Hill High School) 13-5, So. over Logan Daugherty (Vancleave High School) 17-12, Fr. (Fall 3:27)
5th Place Match
- Chris Ross (St. Martin High School) 2-2, Fr. over Samuel Jones (East Central High School) 1-3, 7th. (Fall 2:42)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gabe Beeman of Ocean Springs High School
- 2nd Place - Braxton Patricola of East Central High School
- 3rd Place - Cooper Warren of North Pontotoc
- 4th Place - James Jacobs of Vancleave High School
- 5th Place - Christian Steele of St. Martin High School
- 6th Place - Nicolas McCumber of St. Andrew`s Episcopal School
1st Place Match
- Gabe Beeman (Ocean Springs High School) 12-0, So. over Braxton Patricola (East Central High School) 2-1, So. (Fall 0:56)
3rd Place Match
- Cooper Warren (North Pontotoc) 11-2, 8th. over James Jacobs (Vancleave High School) 7-16, Fr. (Fall 0:41)
5th Place Match
- Christian Steele (St. Martin High School) 1-2, Fr. over Nicolas McCumber (St. Andrew`s Episcopal School) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 4:49)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Blayne Patrick of Vancleave High School
- 2nd Place - Jared Barr of Ocean Springs High School
- 3rd Place - Reid Jones of South Pontotoc
- 4th Place - Johnathan Hopes of Center Hill High School
- 5th Place - Jose Ruiz of St. Martin High School
- 6th Place - Donovan Winfun of North Pontotoc
1st Place Match
- Blayne Patrick (Vancleave High School) 23-9, So. over Jared Barr (Ocean Springs High School) 14-5, So. (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match
- Reid Jones (South Pontotoc) 3-1, Fr. over Johnathan Hopes (Center Hill High School) 5-14, Fr. (Dec 11-10)
5th Place Match
- Jose Ruiz (St. Martin High School) 1-2, So. over Donovan Winfun (North Pontotoc) 3-8, 8th. (For.)
G135
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Sydni Pruit of Ocean Springs High School
- 2nd Place - Kayleigh Savage of St. Martin High School
- 3rd Place - Meagan Guzman of East Central High School
1st Place Match
- Sydni Pruit (Ocean Springs High School) 1-0, So. over Kayleigh Savage (St. Martin High School) 1-1, So. (Fall 5:41)
3rd Place Match
- Meagan Guzman (East Central High School) 0-1, So. over () , . (Bye)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jarret Scott of Ocean Springs High School
- 2nd Place - Cole Daugherty of Vancleave High School
- 3rd Place - Landon Ward of North Pontotoc
- 4th Place - Xzavier Fisher of Center Hill High School
- 5th Place - Colby Cooley of East Central High School
1st Place Match
- Jarret Scott (Ocean Springs High School) 14-1, Jr. over Cole Daugherty (Vancleave High School) 12-3, So. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
- Landon Ward (North Pontotoc) 37-8, So. over Xzavier Fisher (Center Hill High School) 2-6, Sr. (Fall 0:31)
5th Place Match
- Colby Cooley (East Central High School) 0-2, 7th. over () , . (Bye)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Steven Westberry of Ocean Springs High School
- 2nd Place - Seth DeParro of St. Martin High School
- 3rd Place - Austin Morgan of St. Andrew`s Episcopal School
- 4th Place - Mike Wilbanks of North Pontotoc
- 5th Place - Will Angle of South Pontotoc
- 6th Place - Ian Dempsey of Vancleave High School
1st Place Match
- Steven Westberry (Ocean Springs High School) 5-4, Sr. over Seth DeParro (St. Martin High School) 2-1, Fr. (Fall 1:21)
3rd Place Match
- Austin Morgan (St. Andrew`s Episcopal School) 2-1, Fr. over Mike Wilbanks (North Pontotoc) 8-5, So. (Fall 2:57)
5th Place Match
- Will Angle (South Pontotoc) 1-2, So. over Ian Dempsey (Vancleave High School) 9-7, 8th. (Fall 1:27)
G152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lauren Hill of Ocean Springs High School
- 2nd Place - Shayleigh Furby of East Central High School
1st Place Match
- Lauren Hill (Ocean Springs High School) 1-0, So. over Shayleigh Furby (East Central High School) 0-1, 7th. (Fall 1:15)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Spencer Westberry of Ocean Springs High School
- 2nd Place - Steven McDonald of East Central High School
- 3rd Place - Reid Patterson of South Pontotoc
- 4th Place - Dre Villareal of North Pontotoc
- 5th Place - Clayten Jacobs of Vancleave High School
- 6th Place - Banks Egger of St. Andrew`s Episcopal School
1st Place Match
- Spencer Westberry (Ocean Springs High School) 13-2, Sr. over Steven McDonald (East Central High School) 2-1, So. (Fall 0:23)
3rd Place Match
- Reid Patterson (South Pontotoc) 2-1, 8th. over Dre Villareal (North Pontotoc) 6-5, Fr. (Fall 3:41)
5th Place Match
- Clayten Jacobs (Vancleave High School) 8-20, 8th. over Banks Egger (St. Andrew`s Episcopal School) 0-3, So. (For.)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Elijah Carwyle of North Pontotoc
- 2nd Place - Randall Wilson of Vancleave High School
- 3rd Place - Hunter Hilbun of East Central High School
- 4th Place - Collen Evans of St. Martin High School
- 5th Place - Dylan Micholl of Ocean Springs High School
- 6th Place - Kielon Jones of Center Hill High School
1st Place Match
- Elijah Carwyle (North Pontotoc) 13-1, Jr. over Randall Wilson (Vancleave High School) 16-14, So. (Fall 1:38)
3rd Place Match
- Hunter Hilbun (East Central High School) 3-1, So. over Collen Evans (St. Martin High School) 1-2, So. (Fall 3:00)
5th Place Match
- Dylan Micholl (Ocean Springs High School) 2-2, Jr. over Kielon Jones (Center Hill High School) 4-5, Jr. (For.)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Leonardo Aron of Ocean Springs High School
- 2nd Place - Frank Stark of North Pontotoc
- 3rd Place - Barrett Dempsey of Center Hill High School
- 4th Place - Hunter Rainer of Vancleave High School
- 5th Place - Johnathan Steele of St. Martin High School
- 6th Place - Ethan Dickens of East Central High School
1st Place Match
- Leonardo Aron (Ocean Springs High School) 14-3, Sr. over Frank Stark (North Pontotoc) 12-2, Jr. (Fall 1:11)
3rd Place Match
- Barrett Dempsey (Center Hill High School) 7-9, Jr. over Hunter Rainer (Vancleave High School) 7-13, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:26 (20-5))
5th Place Match
- Johnathan Steele (St. Martin High School) 2-2, Jr. over Ethan Dickens (East Central High School) 0-3, 7th. (Fall 0:08)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Trent Schlosberg of Ocean Springs High School
- 2nd Place - Nate Taylor of Center Hill High School
- 3rd Place - Malik Payton of St. Martin High School
- 4th Place - Kenny Waters of South Pontotoc
- 5th Place - Alexander Hardy of East Central High School
- 6th Place - Jordan Sherrod of Vancleave High School
1st Place Match
- Trent Schlosberg (Ocean Springs High School) 16-3, So. over Nate Taylor (Center Hill High School) 12-3, Jr. (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match
- Malik Payton (St. Martin High School) 3-1, . over Kenny Waters (South Pontotoc) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 2:08)
5th Place Match
- Alexander Hardy (East Central High School) 2-2, So. over Jordan Sherrod (Vancleave High School) 18-16, 8th. (MD 16-7)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jimmy Harpole of South Pontotoc
- 2nd Place - Anthony King of Center Hill High School
- 3rd Place - Elijah Thompson of Ocean Springs High School
- 4th Place - Trenton McNeer of Vancleave High School
- 5th Place - Bryce Rainer of North Pontotoc
- 6th Place - Clintarious Shaw of Mississippi School for the Blind
1st Place Match
- Jimmy Harpole (South Pontotoc) 3-0, Sr. over Anthony King (Center Hill High School) 5-13, Jr. (Fall 4:32)
3rd Place Match
- Elijah Thompson (Ocean Springs High School) 16-5, Jr. over Trenton McNeer (Vancleave High School) 16-15, 8th. (Fall 3:58)
5th Place Match
- Bryce Rainer (North Pontotoc) 8-6, So. over Clintarious Shaw (Mississippi School for the Blind) 0-3, . (For.)
G235
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Paige Kennedy of East Central High School
1st Place Match
- Paige Kennedy (East Central High School) 0-0, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Bryan Heredia of North Pontotoc
- 2nd Place - Landon Fairbanks of Ocean Springs High School
- 3rd Place - Blayne Brawner of Center Hill High School
- 4th Place - Austin Shempert of South Pontotoc
- 5th Place - Aidan Reed of East Central High School
- 6th Place - BG Peterson of Vancleave High School
1st Place Match
- Bryan Heredia (North Pontotoc) 13-1, Sr. over Landon Fairbanks (Ocean Springs High School) 14-4, So. (Fall 3:39)
3rd Place Match
- Blayne Brawner (Center Hill High School) 13-4, So. over Austin Shempert (South Pontotoc) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 2:08)
5th Place Match
- Aidan Reed (East Central High School) 1-2, Jr. over BG Peterson (Vancleave High School) 5-17, 8th. (Fall 1:28)
Team Scores
1. Ocean Springs
2. Vancleave
3. North Pontotoc
4. East Central
5. Center Hill
6. St. Martin
7. St. Andrew’s
8. Mississippi School for the Blind
