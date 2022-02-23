Black History Month
Ocean Springs chef nominated for James Beard award

By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The James Beard Foundation has announced its 2022 semifinalists, and one Gulf Coast chef made the list.

Alex Perry from Vestige in Ocean Springs is a semifinalist for Best Chef in the South region.

Thank you to the James Beard Foundation for this incredible recognition. Kumi and I are humbled and honored beyond...

Posted by Vestige on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

For more than 30 years, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives. The James Beard Foundation’s mission is to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America’s food culture more delicious, diverse and sustainable for everyone. Receiving the award can be seen as akin to winning an Oscar but for chefs.

Alton Brown, Emeril Lagasse and Anthony Bourdain are just a few past winners of James Beard awards.

Perry is actually the only semifinalist in all of Mississippi to make the list.

Click HERE to see the full list of 2019 James Beard Award semifinalists.

Final award nominees will be announced March 16.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

