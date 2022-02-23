Mississippi missionary in Ukraine says he has no intentions of leaving

KYIV, UKRAINE (WLBT) - A Mississippian living in Ukraine has been closely monitoring Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troop movement into the country.

Clinton White has been a youth pastor in Gulfport and Aberdeen and moved to Ukraine several years ago to work in orphan ministry.

He said Putin’s intentions are anybody’s guess.

“If he decides something even bigger that’s been happening for the last 8 years, it would be something very brutal, bombing and missiles for a couple of days,” he said. “Basically, to force the Ukrainian government to accept a new government. Something so bloody and so bad over a short period of time that it would force Ukraine to concede defeat and give in to any demands Putin would require.”

At this time, White and his Ukrainian wife have no plans to leave the country as they’re in the middle of adopting a child and don’t want to leave their family behind.

