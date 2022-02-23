Loaves and Fishes sees success at new location in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Since Back Bay Mission in Biloxi began housing Loaves and Fishes late last December, the two organizations are seeing a high volume of visitors.

“I think we have this really deep collaboration now. You know, we had some goals to kind of have a one-stop center,” Back Bay Mission’s Executive Director James Pennington said.

Back Bay Mission is a nonprofit organization that provides showers, clothing and case management for homeless people. By teaming up with Loaves and Fishes, they’re also providing meals.

“I think with moving here, our numbers have grown,” Loaves and Fishes Director Suzanne Guice said.

The group duo is now feeding about 250 people each day over three meals, three days a week. It’s an increase of about 50 people each day.

Loaves and Fishes was forced to move when the lease ran out on its building and was sold to another nonprofit. The group was unable to secure a new spot by move-out.

“It’s definitely been the work of many to put it together,” Guice said.

Quality Seafood offers up its freezers to store food for them in the meantime.

“We just do what we can for the community when we are able to. We’re not always able to help, but when we can, we just like to lend a hand,” Business Manager Jim Gunkel said.

The joint effort supplied Felicia Dye’s second meal of the day.

“We appreciate everything they do for us,” she said. “They provide wonderful service to us, and they’re very kind to us. Even though we’re in a bad spot, they treat us no different than the next one.”

Loaves and Fishes serves meals every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as to-go meals on Friday for Saturday.

