Jail monitor: Gangs at RDC determine whether inmates get to eat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Staffing shortages at the Hinds County Detention Center mean gangs often decide whether detainees there can eat.

Tuesday, testimony continued in the evidentiary hearing that will determine whether the Raymond Detention Center will be taken over by the federal government.

Elizabeth Simpson, the lead court monitor appointed to ensure the county complies with its jail consent decree, testified.

She discussed staffing shortages, which have been a major theme during arguments. She also pointed to continued shortfalls in jail reporting.

Staffing shortages have been so bad, she said, that gangs and “inmate committees” control certain aspects of jail life, including whether some inmates get to eat.

“Maj. Kathryn Bryan learned that staff was providing food by wheeling carts in (the housing units) and letting the inmates distribute it,” Simpson said.

In two cases this January, detainees being held in a mental health unit were suffering severe weight loss as a result.

Simpson also testified to inmate committees determining whether certain detainees could remain in pods.

“The detainees who control the unit decide who can be there and who can’t. If they don’t want (a detainee) there, they will set up assaults until they leave,” she said.

Meanwhile, many inmates being housed at the center are being held at the facility longer than required by their sentence due to poor record-keeping and inmate tracking.

In one case, a detainee was left behind bars too long because a jail worker used the wrong screen on a computer program to calculate his release date.

“They don’t have a tracking system for people to be released,” Simpson said. “They just have to remember who is there on sentence.”

During recent site visits, Simpson discovered that six people had been “over-detained,” with one detainee in custody 16 days too long and another in custody two months longer than his sentence mandated.

Many of the people serving sentences at the jail are there for violating probation and therefore only have to serve 21 days.

Jail staffers prepared no incident reports to inform monitors of the over-detention violations, even though the reports are required under the consent decree.

She told the court that monitors have also found that individuals are booked without the appropriate paperwork being provided at booking. In some cases, the arrest reports are not provided to the jail and are promised later.

Detainees are held on unpaid fines or fees, even though the jail doesn’t have documentation from the court showing individuals are unwilling to pay. In other cases still, detainees are held for long periods without ever being indicted.

Simpson told the court that detainees stay at the county jail on average for about 50 days, which is twice as long as the national average at county detention centers.

Having people remain behind bars keeps the jail population high, reducing the space for new offenders. Being in jail longer also increases recidivism rates among detainees once they’re released, she explained.

While some detainees are being held too long, others are being improperly released. Simpson referred to those detainees as “ins and outs.”

She said these occur when inmates are booked and released on their own recognizance on the orders of a police officer.

Simpson said once a detainee is locked up, only a court can decide when that person can be released.

“The jail is releasing (detainees) under the authority of the arresting officer when the officer doesn’t have the authority to (authorize) that,” she said.

When asked how many times these releases occur, she was not sure, only saying “It is not uncommon, but I can’t quantify it.”

Simpson said the problem exposes the sheriff’s department to liability, especially if the person released harms or kills another person.

“It came to my attention because I was looking at (a) classification record that said ‘ins and outs,’” she explained.

She asked a supervisor what “ins and outs” were and said prior to seeing those records, and had not seen any paperwork listing them.

The case is being heard in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. The hearing was set by District Court Judge Carlton Reeves to determine whether the jail should be put under federal receivership.

The hearing comes five years after the county entered into a decree with DOJ to address numerous constitutional violations at the jail. Reeves held the county in civil contempt for failing to meet decree mandates.

