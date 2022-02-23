Couples choose unique date for tying the knot

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - February is the month of love.

This year, many couples decided to ditch the Valentine’s Day weddings and chose to tie the knot on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

It was a busy Tuesday at the Biloxi Visitors Center.

“We just got married,” exclaimed newlyweds Scharbra and Pearl Cherry.

They decided to get married on 2/22/22, and they had a number of reasons.

“It’s a positive number and we’re all about positivity. We just want to surround ourselves with love and light. All of our family and friends are here,” they said.

Charles and Bonnie Horvath also took their vows Tuesday.

“We’re at the end of a long journey and we’re gonna start a new one,” Charles said.

They chose the date for a slightly different reason.

“It’s easy for him to remember, 2/22″ Bonnie said.

Behind the laughs, there is still love, and now the couples are ready for the next step: the celebration.

“We’re gonna relax. We both work, and we both took some time off, and we’re now going to actually goof around for the next couple of days,” Charles said.

As for Pearl and Scharbra...

“Probably get some drinks and celebrate with our friends and family.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.