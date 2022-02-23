Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Couples choose unique date for tying the knot

This year, many couples decided to ditch the Valentine’s Day weddings and chose to tie the knot on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
By Noah Noble
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - February is the month of love.

This year, many couples decided to ditch the Valentine’s Day weddings and chose to tie the knot on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

It was a busy Tuesday at the Biloxi Visitors Center.

“We just got married,” exclaimed newlyweds Scharbra and Pearl Cherry.

They decided to get married on 2/22/22, and they had a number of reasons.

“It’s a positive number and we’re all about positivity. We just want to surround ourselves with love and light. All of our family and friends are here,” they said.

Charles and Bonnie Horvath also took their vows Tuesday.

“We’re at the end of a long journey and we’re gonna start a new one,” Charles said.

They chose the date for a slightly different reason.

“It’s easy for him to remember, 2/22″ Bonnie said.

Behind the laughs, there is still love, and now the couples are ready for the next step: the celebration.

“We’re gonna relax. We both work, and we both took some time off, and we’re now going to actually goof around for the next couple of days,” Charles said.

As for Pearl and Scharbra...

“Probably get some drinks and celebrate with our friends and family.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Thompson, Reed, Jackson, and Cameron
4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old boy
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
A Moss Point man has been identified as the victim of a shooting that happened over the weekend...
UPDATE: Moss Point man identified as victim in Pascagoula shooting

Latest News

Moss Point House Fire
Moss Point mother of four loses everything in house fire
The Roots, Rhythm & Arts Festival will take place Saturday in Downtown Gulfport. As Producer...
Happening Feb. 26th: Roots, Rhythm & Arts Festival in Gulfport
Health care workers at Memorial Hospital celebrated Black History Month with a special event...
Memorial Hospital celebrates Black History Month
Emily Gonzalez was honored this afternoon at Champion Dodge in Gulfport.
LIVE: Memorial Hospital ER employee recognized as Mississippi Hero