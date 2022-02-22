Tuesday’s Forecast

Black History Month
By Wesley Williams
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Fog is developing for some parts of South Mississippi this morning. Take care on your morning drive. A mild and muggy pattern remains in place today. And hit-or-miss showers will be possible. But, like yesterday, not every location will see rain. So, take the rain jacket just in case. A cold front arriving Friday will bring a cooldown in time for the weekend. Mostly dry weather is expected for any parades Friday night and Saturday. However, there will be a chance for showers Sunday but it doesn’t look like a washout. Dry conditions are expected for parades next Lundi Gras Monday and Fat Tuesday.

