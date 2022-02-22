Black History Month
Stone County residents talk Enviva with supervisors

It's a struggle between economic development and environmental integrity in Stone County, as county leaders try to lure Enviva to the area, and set up a wood pellet plant similar to the one in George County just outside of Lucedale.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) -It’s a struggle between economic development and environmental integrity in Stone County, as county leaders try to lure Enviva to the area and set up a wood pellet plant similar to the one in George County just outside of Lucedale.

Those concerns and explanations were discussed at Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting.

“The taxes they would pay are much lower than what they would pay normally. It’s still $700,000 to the county, and $700,000 to the schools. That’s a fee in lieu of paying $1.4 million in taxes. That’s the incentive so far from the county,” said Lance Pearson, board president.

Those who live near the proposed site of the plant say not so fast. Their concerns are with pollution, extra traffic, and all that comes with a large industry setting up shop next to where they live.

“We need jobs, we need economic development, and I think it’s a good idea to bring that to Stone County, but we’re against the plant being built at the site chosen by Enviva,” said Charles Mikhail.

Pearson said there’s nothing official about Enviva coming to Stone County and setting up in the particular location they’ve picked out.

“I am not willing to suffer the Coast for the greater good. It’s not fair to say ‘this community, ya’ll can either move or just deal with it, you’ll get used to it over time.’ That is not a fair approach to have at all,” said Mark Alexander.

