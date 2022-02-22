Black History Month
Moss Point, Jackson County leaders taking next step on major road project

The money will go towards funding a project involving three major corridors converging in the city.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “When you come into Mississippi, Moss Point is the front door coming from the east,” said Mayor Billy Knight.

Wednesday morning, Mayor Billy Knight is headed to Jackson. He’ll be talking to legislators about economic development in the River City.

“Our delegation is very supportive,” he said. “We look forward to talking to them just to make sure they are comfortable with what we are asking for.”

What they’re asking for is $2 million in Gulf Coast Restoration Funds, also called BP settlement Money. The state has agreed to pay out and divide $30 million per year to the six coastal counties.

“We are trying to revitalize Moss Point, and it will take things like this interstate project to get started on the tax structure that we need in order to have that quality of life that we all desire,” Knight said.

The road plan is designed to facilitate more retail, commercial, restaurant, and possibly industrial growth in the area -- improving traffic flow, connectivity, and access to commercial properties close to I-10 and Highway 63.

For that to happen, service roads will need to be added along the north and south sides of I-10, connecting Highway 63 to Highway 613.

“We envision it to be much like D’Iberville and that may sound like pie in the sky, but it’s really not,” said Jackson County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Paige Roberts. “It is strategic, it is deliberate; this is the first time that this property has ever had the opportunity to be accessed by potential developers and investors.”

Slowly, but surely, progress is being made. Sunday, the city identified the engineer to manage the project.

“The exciting part here is that we have started taking steps,” Roberts said. “The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is just honored to be part of this alongside the City of Moss Point.”

Mayor Knight said $8 million of the $30 million needed to foot the bill has been secured.

“Moss Point is the only city on the coast that has railroad, interstate, water, and an airport,” Knight added. “No other city on the coast has all four of those.”

