Monday begins National Eating Disorders Awareness Week

By Caroline Wood
Updated: 11 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Feb. 21-27, 2022, is National Eating Disorders Awareness Week. It’s a time dedicated to educating people about eating disorders while also offering support to those struggling, according to the National Eating Disorders Association.

“They’re a psychiatric illness and it’s not a choice,” said Krystal Draughn, LCSW, at Hattiesburg Clinic Psychology & Counseling. “It’s something that’s, you know, it’s a pathological mental illness that someone has that they really suffer with.”

Hattiesburg Clinic says there are several signs and symptoms that may indicate someone is struggling with an eating disorder such as anorexia nervosa or bulimia nervosa.

“Skipping meals, being pre-occupied with weight and calories and dieting...,” Draughn said. “Having excessive weight loss and then still thinking that they need to lose more weight... They will have fainting and dizziness sometimes... With bulimia, they, too, can have the preoccupation with weight and calories and dieting... One of the behaviors would be trying to get up and go to the bathroom immediately after a meal. If you see a person do that it might be a tell-tale sign.”

If you do notice some of these signs or are grappling with them yourself, mental health experts say you should seek medical care.

“I would recommend that you talk to your primary care provider,” Draughn said. “That would be a good place to start. Eating disorders have medical consequences as well as psychological consequences and there needs to be a team approach to the treatment. So, there does need to be a psychology component to it as well as a medical component.”

They also note there is hope.

“Recovery is possible, and many people do recover and it’s a very deadly, devastating illness that can cause, you know, irreversible damage to someone’s body,” Draughn said. “It’s just, you know, a very severe illness that can be treated effectively if intervention is done.”

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, you can call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 800-931-2237.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

