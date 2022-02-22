Memorial Hospital celebrates Black History Month

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Health care workers at Memorial Hospital celebrated Black History Month with a special event Monday.

“Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black National Anthem, rang throughout the hospital for Memorial’s first-ever Black Health and Wellness ceremony.

“It was just a fantastic celebration. It was so great to just see the history,” CeCe Shabazz said. “Right now, it’s just so important, just as a state and as a community, important for us to be inclusive of everyone.”

Community advocates like Alpha Phi Alpha and Central Elementary School spokespeople took to the stage uniting all.

“We are very blessed just to see the rich tapestry of the people here, the people that helped found what we’re doing and where we’re going,” Myron McCoo said.

Gulfport Municipal Court Judge Felicia Burkes was the keynote speaker for the inaugural event.

“This has been a monumental effort. We’ve been very blessed to have a supportive leadership team, a supportive CEO, a supportive board, plus just talented, talented employees,” McCoo said.

Memorial officials also founded a new Adversity Inclusion team that will host monthly programs.

Next month will honor Women’s History.

