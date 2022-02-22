Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Memorial Hospital celebrates Black History Month

Health care workers at Memorial Hospital celebrated Black History Month with a special event...
Health care workers at Memorial Hospital celebrated Black History Month with a special event Monday.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Health care workers at Memorial Hospital celebrated Black History Month with a special event Monday.

Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black National Anthem, rang throughout the hospital for Memorial’s first-ever Black Health and Wellness ceremony.

“It was just a fantastic celebration. It was so great to just see the history,” CeCe Shabazz said. “Right now, it’s just so important, just as a state and as a community, important for us to be inclusive of everyone.”

Community advocates like Alpha Phi Alpha and Central Elementary School spokespeople took to the stage uniting all.

“We are very blessed just to see the rich tapestry of the people here, the people that helped found what we’re doing and where we’re going,” Myron McCoo said.

Gulfport Municipal Court Judge Felicia Burkes was the keynote speaker for the inaugural event.

“This has been a monumental effort. We’ve been very blessed to have a supportive leadership team, a supportive CEO, a supportive board, plus just talented, talented employees,” McCoo said.

Memorial officials also founded a new Adversity Inclusion team that will host monthly programs.

Next month will honor Women’s History.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
Pascagoula Police say the shooting happened on 2600 block of Martin Street.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Pascagoula
An FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including “live rodents, dead rodents, rodent...
Gulfport Family Dollar items potentially contaminated by rodent infestation, FDA says
A collection of throws from the 52nd annual Krewe of Nereids Mardi Gras Parade. (Photo Source:...
Two parades happening Sunday to continue Mardi Gras fun
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders

Latest News

Emily Gonzalez was honored this afternoon at Champion Dodge in Gulfport.
LIVE: Memorial Hospital ER employee recognized as Mississippi Hero
The new marker replaced the original sign that was taken down in storm surge from Hurricane Zeta.
Supporters gather for Biloxi Wade-In historical marker re-install event
This event brought out folks who might not enjoy regular parades and even helps newcomers get...
Krewe of Barkloxi hosts annual Paw-rade
Floats rolled through Highway 90 as hundreds of people cheered on.
Krewe of Nereids Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Bay St. Louis