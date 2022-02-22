Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Fugitive wanted out of Virginia captured in Gulfport

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - U.S. Marshals arrested a Gulfport man after he was reportedly involved in a deadly car wreck in Virginia earlier this month.

Authorities say Errington Fitzgerald Stenson is facing charges of homicide and eluding law enforcement after a wreck on Feb. 8 on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County.

Authorities said the driver of a Chevrolet Impala, later identified as Stenson, was headed south on I-81 and sped through a Botetourt County Sheriff deputy’s radar at 99 miles per hour.

The deputy began chasing the driver, who didn’t stop and continued south. The deputy stopped the pursuit when he lost sight of the Chevy. Shortly after, someone called 911 about a crash at the 168-entrance ramp.

Troopers found the driver of the Impala had exited the interstate while speeding, crossed the road and hit a tractor-trailer that was illegally parked on the entrance ramp, then caught fire. Witnesses pulled the occupants from the Chevrolet as it was burning.

One of the occupants of the vehicle, identified as Gevante Dale Bolton, 28, of Beaumont, died at the scene of the crash.

The marshals learned that Stenson was at a home in Gulfport in the area of Gatsby Drive and Acadian Avenue and attempted to get the occupants to excite the home.

After the occupants refused to open the door, the home was searched and Stenson was found in the garage area.

He was taken into custody without further incident and taken to the Harrison County jail.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Thompson, Reed, Jackson, and Cameron
4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old boy
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
A Moss Point man has been identified as the victim of a shooting that happened over the weekend...
UPDATE: Moss Point man identified as victim in Pascagoula shooting
While anyone can rent out their own property or book a temporary stay at the moment, city...
Short-term rental properties topic of discussion as demand grows in Gulfport

Latest News

It's a struggle between economic development and environmental integrity in Stone County, as...
Stone County residents talk Enviva with supervisors
As of February 21 at 3pm, there have been a total of 787,396 cases and 11,858 deaths reported...
1,868 COVID cases, 22 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves to Saints fans during training camp at the Ochsner...
After applying for Saints head coaching job, young fan gets surprise from Gayle Benson
The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported another child death that has been...
MSDH: Second Mississippi child dies of flu