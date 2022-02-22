Long Beach city leaders considering how to rebuild destroyed harbor

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Zeta left the Long Beach Harbor battered and unusable. In the more than a year since the storm, city leaders have been exploring ways to rebuild and the frustration is growing for Mayor George Bass.

“It’s a darn shame that come October we’ll be two years out from Zeta and our folks still don’t have their harbor open and it’s aggravating to us,” Bass said.

On Monday night, Bass and the Board of Aldermen heard from representatives from the Army Corps of Engineers about a plan to study how to rebuild the harbor. Bass believes the study would take about a year, with an end goal of building the harbor back bigger and better to mitigate damage from future storms.

“Our concern is we need the Corps and FEMA to marry together to make sure this is done all at the same time,” Bass said. “We don’t want them to have to go down there and say you put 10-foot walls in and we want 14 and waste taxpayer money by taking them out and putting new ones in.”

Ultimately, before construction on the harbor can start, the city needs to know how much FEMA is willing to pay into the project. While the city has been waiting to find out what FEMA will cover, the Pickering Engineering Firm has worked to create initial plans. According to Cara Wagner with Pickering, until the city knows how it’s going to pay for the harbor, the project is in a holding pattern.

“When you’re dealing with multiple funding sources, you need to find out who and what funding sources are going to cover improvements versus mitigation,” Wagner said. “That’s part of the challenge right now is determining what’s mitigation, what’s improving and what’s new work altogether.”

The Board of Aldermen will have to decide if they want to move forward with the Army Corps of Engineers study. Bass estimates the study would cost about $630,000 with the city paying a 50% match of the cost.

In addition to FEMA, the city is also depending on the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and Tidelands funds to rebuild the harbor.

