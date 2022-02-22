Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Hershey bar wrapper celebrates Women’s History Month

Hershey just released its 'Celebrate She' chocolate bar.
Hershey just released its 'Celebrate She' chocolate bar.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - March is Women’s History Month, and Hershey is celebrating in a sweet way.

The candymaker just released its “Celebrate She” chocolate bar. It comes with a wrapper celebrating the impact of women and girls.

The company is among only a handful of Fortune 500 companies led by women. It was named one of the world’s top female-friendly companies by Forbes last year.

Hershey said it’s committed to equal pay, career development and other initiatives to support women.

It recently donated $150,000 to Girls on the Run, a nonprofit committed to supporting, empowering and inspiring girls to realize their potential.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Thompson, Reed, Jackson, and Cameron
4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old boy
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
While anyone can rent out their own property or book a temporary stay at the moment, city...
Short-term rental properties topic of discussion as demand grows in Gulfport
Pascagoula Police say the shooting happened on 2600 block of Martin Street.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Pascagoula

Latest News

People Magazine is reporting that Britney Spears is writing a tell-all memoir.
Report: Britney Spears to release tell-all memoir
The San Joaquin County’s Sheriff’s Office released video of Zoey being returned to her owner...
Dog reunited with owner after going missing 12 years ago
Video of the rescue shows the crew slowly dropping down to the boat to help the 51-year-old man.
Coast Guard rescues fisherman bitten by shark
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
Jury deliberating hate crimes case in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Video of the rescue shows the crew slowly dropping down to the boat to help the 51-year-old man.
Coast Guard rescues fisherman bitten by shark