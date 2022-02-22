Black History Month
Governor Reeves signs two executive orders in support of military families and communities

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Governor Tate Reeves is responding to requests from the military community with two new executive orders. Both are aimed at supporting military families and the communities that surround them.

The Governor’s first executive order gives schools the opportunity to get a Military Star designation, showing they’re prepared to make those transitions that students of military families make frequently.

“It was just a few years ago that I met with the principal at my children’s new school. I was preparing to leave again for several months of duty, and I asked her to look out for my son as he struggled to acclimate,” explained Colonel Cynthia Smith, Vice-Chair of the Mississippi Installation Commanders Council. “And she, of course, agreed. However, it was several years later that she approached me and admitted that she didn’t fully grasp the challenges. Not until her own son joined the Navy.”

“Oftentimes, as soon as they get used to being in one environment, they are uprooted from that due to their military family’s deployment or reassignment,” noted Mona Odom, school liaison for NCBC Gulfport. “This gives them a safe place and a way of feeling a part of their new community.”

“I also believe that when men and women in the military serve, their family serves also,” added Major General Janson D. Boyles, Adjutant General of Mississippi, Mississippi National Guard.

A second executive order brings a new title and expanded purpose to an existing group.

“So as to not only focus on the military readiness of our bases, and not only focus on our ability to deal with anything that Washington brings to us but also thinks about leveraging those assets and understanding the economic value — the economic impact,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “And ultimately, the economic opportunities that those bases provided.”

It will now be known as the Mississippi Defense Communities Development Council.

“Mississippi’s economy six and a half percent, according to Mississippi Development Authority— six and a half percent of Mississippi’s economy is related to the defense industry. And an opportunity to support that, to keep what we have and to grow what we have is critical and vital.”

