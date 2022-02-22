Dense fog possible tonight

It was very warm and humid today. We’re going to stay muggy tonight, and temperatures will only drop into the mid 60s. Fog will likely develop overnight tonight, and it will last through Wednesday morning. It may become dense, and a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect. A few showers are possible, too.

Wednesday and Thursday will remain warm and humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with isolated showers possible. A cold front moving in on Friday morning will bring a few more showers. It will be cooler on Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Saturday will be dry and cool with highs staying in the 60s.

Another front will bring a little more rain by Sunday morning. It will turn cooler by Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Monday will be the coolest day, and we may struggle to reach 60. Plenty of sunshine is expected. Mardi Gras will be beautiful this year. We’re expecting lots of sunshine with temperatures in the mid 60s.

