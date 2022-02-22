Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Dense fog possible tonight

Foggy, mild, and humid tonight.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was very warm and humid today. We’re going to stay muggy tonight, and temperatures will only drop into the mid 60s. Fog will likely develop overnight tonight, and it will last through Wednesday morning. It may become dense, and a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect. A few showers are possible, too.

Wednesday and Thursday will remain warm and humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with isolated showers possible. A cold front moving in on Friday morning will bring a few more showers. It will be cooler on Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Saturday will be dry and cool with highs staying in the 60s.

Another front will bring a little more rain by Sunday morning. It will turn cooler by Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Monday will be the coolest day, and we may struggle to reach 60. Plenty of sunshine is expected. Mardi Gras will be beautiful this year. We’re expecting lots of sunshine with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Thompson, Reed, Jackson, and Cameron
4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old boy
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
A Moss Point man has been identified as the victim of a shooting that happened over the weekend...
UPDATE: Moss Point man identified as victim in Pascagoula shooting
While anyone can rent out their own property or book a temporary stay at the moment, city...
Short-term rental properties topic of discussion as demand grows in Gulfport

Latest News

Foggy, mild, and humid tonight.
Taylor's 5 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast
A variety of weather on the MS Coast at midday depending on where you are! Sun down by Biloxi...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Springlike warmth for Tuesday. Cooldown by weekend.
Mostly quiet weather down here on the MS Coast this week. A cold front arrives Friday sending...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Weather Forecast