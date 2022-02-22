Black History Month
Coast bakeries prepare for their busiest week selling king cakes

This is the busiest week of the month for king cake orders as we approach the end of Mardi Gras celebrations.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -This is the busiest week of the month for king cake orders as we approach the end of Mardi Gras celebrations.

Cheeky Monkey Cake Company owner Jennifer Nobel said, even if people do not go out and celebrate, they usually still eat cake.

“You can’t cancel king cake because even if you are not having a celebration or going to a parade, people still want their king cake,” Nobel said.

The store’s staff is working hard seven days a week to fulfill king cake orders across the country. The store owner said the whole staff is tired and will soon take a break from baking.

Last year, bakeries across the Coast struggled to sell cakes due to Mardi Gras events being canceled because of COVID-19.

“We do large events, weddings, and of course none of that was happening when the pandemic really hit,” Nobel said.

The decrease of sales caused store employees to produce creative ways to drive business up. They had the idea of selling orders online. They even started offering a shipping option on their Facebook page.

“Then we realized we had to do shipping because people around here were not having the big parties that were, but people in other areas might have still been wanting to make a king cake,” she said.

The option was a success and now the store is receiving more orders than ever before. According to Nobel, they have customers placing orders across the United States. The nationwide shipping option has driven more sales for the store.

“We can tell by the amount of people who come to us for king cakes how busy we are going to be for the rest of the year and based on this year’s king cake sells this is going to be our busiest year in 10 years,” she said.

Mardi Gras parades have made a major comeback this year from previous shutdowns in 2021. According to the New Orleans Metropolitan Convention and Visitors Bureau, an estimated 750,000 king cakes are sold each year. This year is no exception as people are finally getting back to pre-pandemic normality.

“There were so many things cancelled last year, and people have been stuck in their homes for almost two years and they are ready to get back out,” Nobel said.

The store is no longer taking personal orders, but they are selling whatever they have left in-store. Nobel also said she will keep selling king cakes this whole week.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

