1,868 COVID cases, 22 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
In the six lower counties of the state, there were 305 new cases and no new deaths reported Tuesday.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A total of 1,868 new cases and 22 new deaths were reported Tuesday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. Because state offices were closed Monday for President’s Day, this is a four-day total reflecting the number of positive COVID-19 cases from 3pm Thursday to 3pm Monday.
Of the 22 deaths, eight deaths occurred between Feb. 12 and Feb. 18. The other 14 deaths occurred between Jan. 18 and Feb. 14, and were identified from death certificate reports. None of the deaths were from the six southern counties of the state.
There were 305 new cases reported in the six lower counties of the state. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (130), Jackson County (91), Hancock County (33), Pearl River County (26), Stone County (15), and George County (10).
As of February 21 at 3pm, there have been a total of 787,396 cases and 11,858 deaths reported in Mississippi.
|County
|# of Confirmed Cases
|# of Deaths
|# of LTC Cases
|# of LTC Deaths
|George
|7091
|84
|94
|9
|Hancock
|12,103
|146
|146
|23
|Harrison
|52,963
|637
|735
|87
|Jackson
|36,636
|435
|416
|45
|Pearl River
|14,926
|262
|264
|42
|Stone
|5357
|70
|110
|14
On Tuesday, the MSDH reported a new influenza-associated pediatric death in a child under 18. It’s the second pediatric flu death of the 2021-2022 flu season. Though flu activity is currently low in Mississippi, flu is still being transmitted.
As of Feb. 17, there were 630 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 160 were in the ICU and 110 were on ventilators.
COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 50% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Feb. 15. That’s lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 64%. As for booster shots, 36% of Mississippians have received one. The national average is 43%.
To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.
Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.
Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.
