1,868 COVID cases, 22 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 305 new cases and no new deaths reported Tuesday.
Memorial Hospital Family Medicine Specialist Dr. Rebecca Rose joins us with her insight.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A total of 1,868 new cases and 22 new deaths were reported Tuesday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. Because state offices were closed Monday for President’s Day, this is a four-day total reflecting the number of positive COVID-19 cases from 3pm Thursday to 3pm Monday.

Of the 22 deaths, eight deaths occurred between Feb. 12 and Feb. 18. The other 14 deaths occurred between Jan. 18 and Feb. 14, and were identified from death certificate reports. None of the deaths were from the six southern counties of the state.

There were 305 new cases reported in the six lower counties of the state. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (130), Jackson County (91), Hancock County (33), Pearl River County (26), Stone County (15), and George County (10).

As of February 21 at 3pm, there have been a total of 787,396 cases and 11,858 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George709184949
Hancock12,10314614623
Harrison52,96363773587
Jackson36,63643541645
Pearl River14,92626226442
Stone53577011014
As of February 21 at 3pm, there have been a total of 787,396 cases and 11,858 deaths reported in Mississippi.
As of February 21 at 3pm, there have been a total of 787,396 cases and 11,858 deaths reported in Mississippi.(MSDH)

On Tuesday, the MSDH reported a new influenza-associated pediatric death in a child under 18. It’s the second pediatric flu death of the 2021-2022 flu season. Though flu activity is currently low in Mississippi, flu is still being transmitted.

As of Feb. 17, there were 630 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 160 were in the ICU and 110 were on ventilators.

COVID hospitalizations reported by MS hospitals 1/28/22-2/17/22
COVID hospitalizations reported by MS hospitals 1/28/22-2/17/22(MSDH)
A total of 1,190 new cases and 46 new deaths were reported Friday across the state of...
A total of 1,190 new cases and 46 new deaths were reported Friday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID-19 cases from 3pm Wednesday to 3pm Thursday.(MSDH)
Hospitalized COVID cases by age group in Mississippi as of 2/17/22
Hospitalized COVID cases by age group in Mississippi as of 2/17/22(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 50% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Feb. 15. That’s lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 64%. As for booster shots, 36% of Mississippians have received one. The national average is 43%.

To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Proportion of COVID deaths by vaccination/booster status in Mississippi
Proportion of COVID deaths by vaccination/booster status in Mississippi(MSDH)
COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH...
COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Joining us for our discussion is Memorial Hospital's Dr. Nicholas Conger, Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond, and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
Singing River Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Randy Roth and Memorial Hospital Internist Dr. Belinda Alexander join us for our discussion.
Joining us now are Coastal Family Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Wendy Williams and Singing River Health System Respiratory Therapist Lasheia Begnaud.
COVID-19 forcing some schools to go to virtual learning again to be part of education for many kids in South Mississippi again.
We check in once more with Memorial Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Nicholas Conger and Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond.

