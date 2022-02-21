First week of the Gulf Coast Winter Classics delights horse lovers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The equestrian communities across the nation gathered in Gulfport at the Harrison County Fairgrounds Sunday.

Folks and their horses competed in different categories determined to place and beat their personal best. Officials said the Harrison County Fairgrounds had more than 600 horses competing for points in hopes of making it to Nationals.

People can earn prize money ranging from $1,000 to $25,000. Kathryn Stang and her horse Emmet competed in both the jumping and hunting competition in the ammeter adult division Sunday.

Stang said she competed in her younger years but took a break to have children.

“I’m fortunate that my husband understands that it’s in my blood, and I’m never going to finish my life without horses in it,” said Stang. “With lessons at home, you’re always tweaking things, getting the horses ready and prepared, then you show up to the show and do your thing.”

Gabby Young has been riding horses since she was two-years-old.

Young said that horse riding is more than a sport, it brings happiness and keeps them centered.

“Whenever I’m feeling sad or feel like I need to get away from things I resort to horses because they’ve been my life,” said Young.

Gulf Coast Winter Classics coordinator Janet McCarroll said that the event helps increase the revenue for the county, especially since guests are staying for a long period of time.

“We’re bringing a lot of people here to live here for six weeks. And insert themselves in the community and they go everywhere,” said McCarroll.

Stang said between competing, grooming and spending time with the horse, your hands are tied up, however, she still recommends being open-minded to the sport.

“You’ve got to give it a whirl,” said Stang. “Even if it’s just small schooling shows you just do at home, everything about it is a lot of fun.”

Organizers said the event ends March 27th.

