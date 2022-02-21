Short-term rental property changes topic of discussion as demand grows in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Short-term rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo are up for discussion in Gulfport, as city officials say the demand is growing.

While anyone can rent out their own property or book a temporary stay at the moment, city leaders are looking to add some regulation to the process.

A new ordinance in place would potentially require homeowners to first obtain a permit and pass fire inspections, among other rules.

Ward 2 Councilman Ron Roland said the move is not to punish anyone renting on a short-term basis, but to make it safer for all parties involved.

“We’re trying to get a good balance between the ones that do not want short-term rentals and the ones that do want short-term rentals,” said Roland. “Of course, right now, since there’s no regulation and no ordinance, it’s really time for us to step up to the plate and put something in writing that everybody can comply with.”

Gulfport leaders are holding a special-called meeting at the Council Chambers for public discussion on future regulations. That will take place at 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

All are invited to share their ideas.

